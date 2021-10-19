Former Bok coach Peter de Villiers spells out his Good game plan to score a mayoral chain

Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers has exchanged his sports attire for political party T-shirts.

De Villiers, 64, has thrown his hat into the ring in the contest for the Drakenstein mayor’s seat in the upcoming municipal elections. Pictures of De Villiers squaring up in boxing gloves are emblazoned on the Good party’s campaign posters lining the streets in Paarl. The former coach explained his political strategy to TimesLIVE this week.

Using several analogies to describe his approach to politics, the former schoolteacher said there were a number of tricks picked up on the rugby field that he intends applying to politics.

De Villiers said the negative publicity he got while at the helm of SA’s national rugby team moulded him for the job he is angling for.

“Isn’t it how I was groomed for this job? I am going to be tackled from all directions. But the one thing about politics, as we know it now, it has never been meant to be what it is. We changed politics to a playing ground where we use the people’s lives as a ball,” he said.

“Politics is important to me because you don’t decide to be there, people decide — they vote you in.”

He traced his political consciousness to the 1976 uprisings.

“I was in matric and the stone-throwing and all those kind of things against the National Party, which didn’t grant us the opportunity to be human beings, opened my eyes,” he said.