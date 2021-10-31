South Africa

Battering winds expected in Western and Northern Cape on election day

Polling stations in IEC tents to be hit by potentially damaging winds

31 October 2021 - 11:04 By TImesLIVE
A wind pump in Loeriesfontein in the Northern Cape. The area is expected to be hit by battering winds on election day on Monday
Image: NICHOLAS YELL

Voters in parts of the Western and Northern Cape are in for a challenging time on Monday as heavy winds are predicted and polling stations set up in IEC tents are expected to receive a battering.

While the weather forecast for the local government elections on Monday is for warm and sunny conditions across Gauteng and no significant weather events in other parts of the country — potentially destructive winds are forecast for the southern extremities of the Western Cape as well as Calvinia, Sutherland and Fraserburg in the Northern Cape.

“Moreover, cooler daytime temperatures with some rapid scattered showers are also expected, especially over Cape Metropole, Overberg, Cape Winelands as well as some areas in the nearby municipality,” said Bubele Bulo of the SA Weather Service.

A few showers with windy conditions are anticipated to spread to the Eastern Cape towards the afternoon into the evening.

The strong winds are also expected over the southern settlements of the Gariep municipality in the Free State.

TimesLIVE

