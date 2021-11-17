Western Cape education MEC pleads with pupils to ‘consider the risks’ of attending Rage festivals

As this year’s final exams near the halfway mark, Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer has pleaded with matric pupils to carefully consider the risks of attending matric Rage and other social events.

The popular year-end student Rage Festival will be held from November 30 to December 6 in Ballito, Durban. Plettenberg Rage dates are December 3 to 7.

Schäfer urged pupils and their parents to consider whether these and other social events are worth the risk.

“Yes, we may have lower numbers of active cases in our province and country at present, but we know from the experience of other countries that it is only a matter of time before another wave Covid-19 arrives. We must do everything we can to avoid contributing to an increase in the number of cases,” she said

Schäfer said matric pupils were entering adulthood and must accept the responsibility to keep themselves, their families and their friends safe.

“Staying focused on your exams is an investment in your own future. There will be plenty of time for celebrating once you have completed your exams,” she said.