Survive Durban’s snakes in summertime by starring in a TV show

“It’s called ophidiophobia,” Keys explained. “It’s quite remarkable that people living in this lush tropical climate aren’t aware of how many snakes they are literally living next to. Yet when faced with a snake in their garden, home or workplace, they’re petrified out of their wits. We have to empathise with them and try to help them to get over this fear.”

Gillett continued: “Much has been written about this fear of snakes. Some say our fear is evolutionary — since time began we’ve been taught to avoid them as one or two species could possibly kill you.

“We see the bad rap they get in everything from cultural myths and beliefs, to children’s stories and even in film. That brave, adventuring character Indiana Jones got all icky when faced with a tomb full of them. Parents also play a role in passing this fear down the generations.

“Snakes aren’t cuddly or fluffy. People often assume that a snake's skin is slimy — which pushes them further down the likable scale.”

The pair use snake catching as an opportunity to let clients touch and interact with the reptiles.

“I would say we are able to 'convert' people 75% of the time,” Gillett said.

“It’s truly remarkable seeing the realisation that these creatures are quite beautiful and for the most part just want to keep to themselves.”

“In reality most snakes are not dangerous, and are doing far more good than bad in our ecosystems. They are an important part of the food chain — snakes for example are able to control rat populations very efficiently.

“People often kill snakes in reaction to this fear, but this is devastating to ecosystems and the environment — every creature and plant has a role to play on this planet, and so people should be thinking more holistically.”