South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Will climate change make Covid-19 worse?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
24 November 2021 - 07:19
Climate change is a big issue on the world's agenda, but will it shape the way Covid-19 spreads?
Climate change is a big issue on the world's agenda, but will it shape the way Covid-19 spreads?
Image: Nando Lardi

As world leaders clamour to find solutions to a warming planet, experts have cleared the air on how climate change will affect the spread and severity of Covid-19.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there is “no evidence of a direct connection between climate change and the emergence or transmission of Covid-19”.

It acknowledged, however, that climate change may have indirect effects on the spread of the coronavirus through humans changing the natural environment.

“More generally, most emerging infectious diseases, and almost all recent pandemics, originate in wildlife, and there is evidence that increasing human pressure on the natural environment may drive disease emergence.”

The organisation said the solution was to strengthen health systems, improve surveillance of infectious disease in wildlife, livestock and humans, and offer greater protection of biodiversity and the natural environment.

It also called for people to adhere to health guidelines such as wearing a mask, social distancing and sanitising to reduce transmission of the coronavirus.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How can I encourage my colleagues to get vaccinated?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that employers and colleagues can encourage each other to get vaccinated by sharing ...
News
1 day ago

Must I return to the same vaccination site for my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine?

You can get your second jab at any vaccination site in Gauteng.
News
2 days ago

Can a vaccine be recalled?

According to the World Health Organisation, vaccine recalls or withdrawals due to safety issues are rare.
News
6 days ago

Can I get Covid-19 from having sex?

There is no concrete evidence that Covid-19 can be transmitted via sex, although studies have said it cannot be ruled out.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  2. ‘They’ll be exposed’ — Mogoeng Mogoeng says corrupt people will soon have ... South Africa
  3. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  4. IN PICS | Prince and prophet under fire in prayer meeting to pay respects to ... South Africa
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...