Checkers must pay ex-clerk R25,000 for manager’s sexual harassment

Shoprite Checkers must pay a former employee R25,000 in compensation after she was sexually harassed by a general manager.

The payment, in terms of the Employment Equity Act, was ordered on Friday by a Cape Town labour court judge who dismissed the retail group's appeal against a finding by a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) arbitrator.

However, Judge Robert Lagrange halved the compensation awarded to the former Checkers Food Services telesales clerk, identified in the judgment as JL.

He ordered Shoprite Checkers “to adopt a sexual harassment policy, develop a programme to inform all its employees thereof and report to the CCMA on or before March 15 2022 what has been done in this regard”.

Lagrange set aside the arbitrator's finding that JL's suspension after the company decided she had made false allegations against the general manager was procedurally unfair.

He also set aside the CCMA findings that JL was constructively dismissed, meaning she loses the six months' compensation she was awarded, and that her dismissal was unfair.