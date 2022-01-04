‘We are living in a movie’ — Shock at parliament fire flaring up again
SA was left shocked on Monday after a fire at parliament in Cape Town reignited and spread.
Firefighters had largely contained the blaze, which broke out on Sunday morning, but strong winds reignited and fanned the fire late on Monday.
It threatened to spread to the official office of the president, Tuynhuys, after engulfing “the entire roof”.
JP Smith, the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security, said the fourth and fifth floors of the new wing, above the National Assembly, were “completely gutted”.
“Wind taking flames close to palm trees in Company Gardens, 10m from Tuynhuys. Crews are dampening down vegetation separating both buildings. Heavy-duty, aerial firefighting appliances have just arrived, that can operate within the current strong winds,” he said.
The fire has since been contained.
The fire has gripped much of the nation's attention and reignited calls by the EFF to move parliament to Tshwane.
On social media, many shared their shock at the fire flaring up again and weighed in on security at the building.
As a patriotic South African this image of our National Assembly in ashes really break my heart. We really need to tighten our countries security. pic.twitter.com/JiMFPGY89o— Dr Mike Mikia Ramothwala (@MikeRamothwala) January 3, 2022
They can finally move parliament to Pretoria now...— Meshantan Naidoo🇿🇦 (@MeshantanNaidoo) January 3, 2022
Dear Movie Producer's, I think South Africa is now ready for a real movies to compete internationally, something like Parliament Down or Manzi Unrest or The State Capture something along those lines 🤔 😀 😄 #ParliamentAttack pic.twitter.com/HXQDTjuaHU— Son of Azania 🇿🇦🇵🇸🇸🇿 (@Kgobokwe_KL) January 3, 2022
Of course, the Parliament building should spark rage in all of us. I think that we should all be upset and sad but this is South Africa - many of us are too busy trying to not die from poverty and exclusions to even care - make no mistake though; we should care. It's ours.— Nkuli (@King_Nkuli) January 3, 2022
Spaza shops are run better then our parliament https://t.co/HYc7qIP6lk— Fairly used virgin (@MfimfiGee) January 3, 2022
Is the Parliament building insured? If so, with reports of sprinklers and alarm systems not working, will any insurance company pay out? @GovernmentZA— S'dima (@SidimaMM) January 4, 2022
So that the process of relocating parliament here in Tshwane can start— Thabang (@Thabang18915640) January 3, 2022
Elected representatives can constitute parliament anywhere even under a tree or mud hut for that matter. Gees these people are beyond redemption. They can use a tent or even run things online as they have been doing during covid. Why obsession with apartheid relics???? https://t.co/T7f31L47yH— El papi Don Luk (@lmavuya) January 4, 2022
I don't think you guys would be as chirpy live. It's heartbreaking to see. I can't believe my eyes. pic.twitter.com/bD7mSGtDmR— Nona Zuri (@NonaZuri) January 3, 2022
I woke up and remembered that parliament is really a heap of ashes. It's not just a bad dream.— Tessa Dooms (@Tessa_Dooms) January 4, 2022
Between the July riots and this, do we realise what a low point in our Democracy this is?
They can't simply explain their way out of this. They are bad stewards of our democracy. 😔
