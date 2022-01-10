‘I know a guy who can make a plan cheap, cheap’ — SA weighs in on report taxpayers could foot bill to repair parliament
Social media users have flooded Twitter in reaction to a Sunday Times report that parliament is not insured against the devastating fire that engulfed it last week, with taxpayers likely to foot the bill for repairs and reconstruction.
Public works acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel told the paper the cost of insuring a R141bn state property portfolio of more than 82,000 buildings was unaffordable.
Fazel told National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and leaders of parties represented in parliament that, in terms of Treasury regulations on the management of losses and claims, “the state will bear its own damages and accident risks and be responsible for all claims and losses of state property”.
The department of public works will need to make an application for funds to fix the building through the annual budgeting process, but Fazel could not estimate the sum required.
“Our engineers and architects only gained access to the fire-damaged areas on Tuesday afternoon. This team of multidisciplinary experts and professionals is busy with an assessment of the damages,” he said.
Architect Jack van der Lecq, 82, designed the National Assembly building in the 1980s and supervised its construction. He told the paper it cost just under R32m to build at the time, but would take “hundreds of millions” and possibly up to R1bn to repair.
“From past experience, fire damage is huge. It penetrates everywhere. Not only the flames, but the heat, smoke and water damage can be extensive. There were tonnes of water poured into the building. I expect the damage to the internal surfaces to be extensive,” he said.
“It’s going to be hundreds of millions of rand because you have to take off every finishing, wall finishing, floor finishing and ceilings, and clean the building to its original raw state of bricks, mortar and concrete. If the roof is in serious trouble, it might have to come off.”
Social media users weighed in on the report, with many saying SA does not have the budget to undergo the repairs.
Others joined calls by the EFF to move parliament to Gauteng.
Leave it be for now, we will get it fixed after the 2024 elections. Once the ANC is gone.— not today 🌻🌻 (@FeeADar1) January 9, 2022
R1bil can build more building like that than one, and here we talking about to repair just a part of that building, come on, how many jobs can be created with that money? pic.twitter.com/bSglWy42ld— Mr Hong (@lebogang_ledimo) January 9, 2022
Insurance for the parly was placed squarely on conscientised citizenry that acknowledged its centrality of importance to the well-being of the country.— Mmaboreketla (@reketla_m) January 9, 2022
The advent of this 'democrazy' reduced the morality of acknowledgement and respect of the gov's institutions for monetary gain
In my view, the decision never to insure parliament was the best. So much money that could have been wasted on premiums was saved. Calculate R 200k p/m X 33 years or more. Only business would have benefitted. We need state insurance company.— Boitumelo Maithufi (@monnawamoafrika) January 9, 2022
Of course the parliament building doesn't have insurance. I'd be surprised if it did. 😅 pic.twitter.com/0F0ivSc3Qd— Reeves 🪐 (@singfromthehair) January 9, 2022
We don't have budget to fix it, but we do have to relocate them to pretoria. More of parlament members stay in gauteng so they can bring their lunch boxes frm home. We are going to save costs— Winnie Mandela Generation (Jacquie) (@JacquieTK) January 9, 2022
The absence of an insurance for the Parliament building is because sovereign risks are not insured. This is the usual practice in most parts of the world. https://t.co/stYkyVFMFV— IG : sim_nonkonyana7 (@mpizana1st) January 9, 2022
Auction it or something and relocate to Union Buildings— Kagišo Rahlagane (@Jarshkay) January 9, 2022
