Western Cape education MEC calls for scrapping of social distancing rule

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer has called for the scrapping of the one-metre social distancing rule in classrooms so all pupils can return to school.

On Tuesday basic education minister Angie Motshekga said rotational learning would continue because social distancing requirements were still in place.

Her department presented a submission to the national coronavirus command council last year to have the social distancing requirement reduced from 1.5m to half a metre. It was subsequently reduced to one metre.

Motshekga said in view of the decision to “live side-by-side with the virus” they will appeal to the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to reduce social distancing to half a metre.

“We can’t just announce tomorrow every child ‘voetstoots skool toe’. It’s a process we have to negotiate,” she said.