Pregnant KZN woman bitten by snake at work

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was rushed to hospital on Friday after being bitten by a snake at an office in Himeville, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS), paramedics were called out after reports that a woman was bitten by a snake.

When they arrived, they found she had sustained a bite from a ringhals on her right hand.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the patient was in her office when she got up to go to the bathroom and found the snake in the doorway.

“While trying to escape through the door past the reptile, it struck the patient on the hand,” UEMS said in a statement.

Paramedics suspected the woman sustained a dry bite, but because she was 21 weeks pregnant she was transported to a Pietermaritzburg hospital for further care and monitoring.

The snake was killed by employees on the property.

TimesLIVE