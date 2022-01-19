Workers traumatised after murder of five guards at Pikitup dump site

Johannesburg waste treatment entity Pickitup's workers are traumatised after five security guards were shot at the company's Goudkoppies landfill site last week.

Four security guards were shot dead and another was wounded but died in hospital.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday for one of the guards, Bonginkosi Ngcamu.

“The team that he [Ngcamu] was working with are traumatised, but we have arranged counselling for them,” landfill site security risk manager Tommy Sigauke said.

“You can see when you talk to them every day that the morale is down. Personally, I was hurt as a manager and I am still sad and shocked. We received counselling to try to deal with this matter.”

TimesLIVE reported that the bodies of four security guards were found at the dump site with gunshot wounds to the head.