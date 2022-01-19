South Africa

Workers traumatised after murder of five guards at Pikitup dump site

19 January 2022 - 17:56
Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun and Pikitup MD Bukelwa Njingolo attended a memorial services for Bonginkosi Ngcamu, who died in a shooting last week.
Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun and Pikitup MD Bukelwa Njingolo attended a memorial services for Bonginkosi Ngcamu, who died in a shooting last week.
Image: @MichaelSun168

Johannesburg waste treatment entity Pickitup's workers are traumatised after five security guards were shot at the company's Goudkoppies landfill site last week.

Four security guards were shot dead and another was wounded but died in hospital.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday for one of the guards, Bonginkosi Ngcamu.

“The team that he [Ngcamu] was working with are traumatised, but we have arranged counselling for them,” landfill site security risk manager Tommy Sigauke said.

“You can see when you talk to them every day that the morale is down. Personally, I was hurt as a manager and I am still sad and shocked. We received counselling to try to deal with this matter.”

TimesLIVE reported that the bodies of four security guards were found at the dump site with gunshot wounds to the head.

Death toll rises to five after gunmen storm Pikitup dumpsite

A fifth security guard has died in hospital after a shooting at the Goudkoppies landfill site belonging to the City of Johannesburg’s waste ...
News
6 days ago

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said on Wednesday that Johannesburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services Michael Sun and Pikitup MD Bukelwa Njingolo attended Ngcamu’s memorial at Pikitup's Selby depot.

Sun and Njilo said it was necessary to work with law enforcement agencies to apprehend those responsible and determine the motive for the killings.

Sigauke said other employees were worried and scared as the motive for the killings was unknown.

“They are worried because we don’t know who killed them and what is the motive. If you take other employees to the same site they feel traumatised, hence we closed the site and took all the employees to other areas,” he said.

When he went to the scene on the day of the incident, he found the guards lying on the ground.

“It looks like they ambushed them from three or four directions. So the way it was constructed on the scene, it looked like it was well planned.”

Mkhwanazi said there has been no new developments and police are still investigating.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Five bodies with bullet wounds found next to busy road in Freedom Park

Five bodies of men with bullet wounds were found next to the Golden Highway in Freedom Park on Wednesday morning.
News
3 hours ago

Heartbreaking farewell for Daveyton pupils who died in tragic shooting

A picture of a close-knit friendship so tight that it bordered on brotherhood was painted of the relationship between two boys who died in a tragic ...
News
1 day ago

‘They were shooting at close range’: witness about events leading to death of Mthokozisi Ntumba

One of the four police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba stormed the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology and dragged ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  4. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  5. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?