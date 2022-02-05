'Don't despair': DBE calls on unsuccessful matriculants to apply for June exams

2021 matriculants who missed an exam or want to improve their results are urged to register for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams rewrite between May and June.

The department of basic education says candidates may register to improve a single subject or their overall performance.

If you are applying because you missed an exam you will be required to provide valid reasons for being absent previously.

Who is eligible?

“In cases where a candidate was absent for one or more papers in the November exam with a valid reason the candidate has to write all the papers for the registered subjects.

"In cases where irregularity is being investigated, provisional enrolment for the NSC June exams may be granted to the candidate pending the outcome of the investigation,” said the department.

Pupils who missed one or more exams in November for reasons of injury, illness or death in the family may apply for the June exams provided their school principals produce the required reports.

What happens if you don't qualify?

The department said candidates who do not qualify for the June exams can either register as part-time candidates for the November exams or register for the senior certificate exams for adults over 21.

More than 800,000 pupils wrote the exams in November in 67 subjects and more than 13,000 wrote the exams at Independent Examinations Board schools in 65 subjects.

The pass rate for the class of 2021 showed a slight improvement, increasing from 76.2% in 2020 to 76.4% in 2021.

'TVET colleges are an option'

Higher education and training minister Blade Nzimande earlier this week said unsuccessful matriculants should consider improving their results or enrolling at Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) colleges.

“I encourage those who have not made it not to despair, but to explore the range of opportunities for training, learnerships and internships in the skills development section of the post-school education and training sector.

“Our skills development opportunities will be offering about 100,000 opportunities, including learnerships. Additional opportunities will be announced in the next few weeks as we finalise our work in terms of skills development,” said the minister.