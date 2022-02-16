South Africa

RECORDED | Hlophe vs Judicial Service Commission and 3 others

16 February 2022 - 09:57 By TimesLIVE

Western Cape judge president Mandlakayise John Hlophe is charged with gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and three others.  

In August last year the JSC referred Hlophe to parliament for possible impeachment.

Its decision related to a 2008 complaint by all the then justices of the Constitutional Court that Hlophe had sought to improperly influence the outcome of cases then pending before the court related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. 

