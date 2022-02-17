WATCH LIVE | Gauteng government gives update on Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire
Starts at 10am
17 February 2022 - 10:07
It’s been 10 months since the Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire. Yet, the old facility has still not fully reopened, with the casualty ward reportedly staying shut.
The Johannesburg hospital has capacity for more than a thousand beds.
