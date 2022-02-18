Expert witness in hate crime case unpacks use and significance of ‘Dubul’ ibhunu’

The role of songs in performance politics and how the struggle past intersects with the present was dissected in the Equality Court on Friday through the testimony of African literature scholar Prof Elizabeth Gunner.

Gunner is an expert witness in the case brought against EFF leader Julius Malema, MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and the party by lobby group AfriForum over the alleged singing of Dubul’ ibhunu [“shoot the Boer”] outside the Senekal magistrate’s court during the bail hearing of those accused of murdering Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.

She spoke of the deeper meaning of political songs and their role in the public life of a state, particularly an African state, given the long cultural matrix and history.

“Songs can be used to inspire people. It has to be taken beyond a literal context. It has to be taken as a call to courage, not to be afraid and not fall down when you feel like falling down.

“Songs can be used to articulate a desire for political change,” Gunner said.

