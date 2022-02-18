‘I’m not scared of death, I died a long time ago’: Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema told the equality court in Johannesburg on Thursday he is not afraid of death as he had died “a long time ago”.

He was testifying in the hate speech case brought by lobby group AfriForum relating to the singing of Dubul’ ibhunu at EFF events.

In a heated exchange with AfriForum’s legal representative Mark Oppenheimer, Malema said he was not afraid to die.

“I’m not scared of death. I don’t know why I’m still alive, I died a long time ago. I am not scared of killing. A revolutionary is a walking killing machine. If a need arises I will kill, especially in defence of my people,” said Malema.

He said while SA had won political power in 1994, economic power was yet to be realised.

