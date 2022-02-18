'There was brightness then violence, blackness and water': Navy's worst tragedy 40 years on

Survivors of the SA Navy’s worst disaster will gather for a church service in the navy dockyard in Simon's Town on Saturday to remember their comrades who were lost when the fleet’s flagship sank after a collision with a supply vessel on February 18 1982.

The SAS President Kruger, one of three British-built Type 12 frigates, was rammed by the navy replenishment vessel SAS Tafelberg 145km southwest of Cape Point after a change-of-course manoeuvre during an exercise went horribly wrong.

Sixteen sailors died, 14 of whom had been asleep in the petty officers’ mess when the collision occurred. Another two sailors drowned as the vessel was abandoned.

The disaster sent shock waves through the SA Navy and the country. The frigate, nicknamed “PK”, was the pride of the navy.

With the passage of years, the tragedy had faded from both the navy and SA’s consciousness.