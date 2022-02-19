Comrades 2022: smaller field, entrance fee doubled, vax certificate required

This year’s Comrades Marathon, back after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus, is not only set to have fewer runners but the entry fee has doubled.

The world’s oldest and largest ultra-marathon will be run for the 95th time this year after the 2021 centenary run was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) held the 2022 race media launch this week, saying the event would be held in August this year and for the foreseeable future.

The marathon has traditionally been run in June and has attracted fields of up to 23,000 runners. This year's entry has been capped at 15,000 due to limits on mass participation events.

Race director Rowyn James said would-be participants must produce their vaccine certificate by July 12.

The entry fee has been hiked from R600 to R1,200 for SA athletes. Entries open on March 23 and will close on March 31 or when the 15,000 cap is reached. Only those who have run 25 or more Comrades will have their fees waived.