South Africa

Businessman Edwin Sodi jailed after court appearance on attempted murder charge

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
15 March 2022 - 18:11
Businessman Edwin Sodi's lawyer says he is considering heading to the high court after the Randburg magistrate's court ruled that Sodi must stay behind bars pending his bail application later this week.
Image: Gallo Images

ANC benefactor and corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi is behind bars after he appeared in Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday on a charge of attempted murder.

Sodi was charged on Tuesday after he handed himself over to police following his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata laying charges against him. The charges stem from Sodi allegedly attacking Lerata and a friend in the couple’s Bryanston home last Thursday.

Lerata laid charges of attempted murder, assault with the intent to commit grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm and domestic abuse.

The charges were laid after Sodi confronted Lerata and a friend of hers and allegedly tried to shoot her. The gun reportedly misfired several times.

Piet du Plessis, who is representing Sodi, confirmed his client handed himself over to police.

“The handover was by appointment. He (Sodi) was taken to court and the matter was postponed until Friday. Our client has been remanded in custody.

“We are considering launching an urgent application in the Johannesburg high court to set aside the magistrate's decision to postpone the matter.”

Sodi, the owner of Blackhead Consulting, is on trial in the Bloemfontein high court. His company is accused of corruptly securing a R250m tender for the audit of asbestos-roofed homes in the Free State and the removal of the roofs.

Sodi’s company secured the tender through a joint venture with late businessman Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani’s Diamond Hill Trading.

The award allegedly led to financial kickbacks to Free State political figures, including suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who at the time was the Free State premier.

