South Africa

Will the national state of disaster end today? Here’s why Dear SA believes it won’t

15 March 2022 - 08:32
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at a media briefing on March 11 2022 before the presidential imbizo in Mahikeng, North West.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at a media briefing on March 11 2022 before the presidential imbizo in Mahikeng, North West.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

UPDATE: The national state of disaster was extended on Tuesday morning to April 15.

Dear SA is not optimistic that the government will lift the national state of disaster on Tuesday.

The group recently joined forces with AfriForum to take the government to court to force it to lift the state of disaster which has been in place for two years. 

It said this was in response to a notice it received from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, in which she expressed the department’s intention to possibly extend the national state of disaster again.

“On March 10, the government confirmed that it is indeed considering extending the state of disaster. The reason is that it requires more time to finalise alternative legislation to manage Covid-19 in anticipation of a fifth wave,” said Dear SA.

Last year, the organisation launched petitions on the state of disaster and mandatory vaccinations.

It says it has received over 270,000 comments and will continue with its court action to represent the masses. 

“We must also query why the SA government insists on clinging to these emergency powers, attempting to make them permanent as other countries have returned to normal and abandoned restrictions. Two years of civil rights erosion have had an unacceptable adverse effect on our economy, livelihoods and wellbeing,” the group said. 

Sunday Times reported the National Coronavirus Command Council was set to meet on Monday to deliberate on alternative regulations.

It cited government insiders who said the deliberations were mired with disagreements and concerns over the amount of regulatory authority the health department would have on managing the pandemic once it is no longer regulated by the National Disaster Management Act.

Insiders privy to the discussions told the paper President Cyril Ramaphosa will inform the nation of its decision in a national address. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll on Monday asking what changes, if any, readers expected to lockdown restrictions. More than 50% said they wanted the national state of disaster scrapped and the country to fully reopen. 

22% were less optimistic, saying the government would extend it once more.

READ MORE

Coronavirus command council to meet on state of disaster

The National Coronavirus Command Council will meet on Monday but it is unlikely to scrap the state of disaster as there is disagreement in government ...
News
2 days ago

POLL | What lockdown regulations changes do you expect?

What lockdown regulations would you like to see scrapped?
News
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa to engage world leaders on SA’s stance on Russia/Ukraine war

President Cyril Ramaphosa may not have plans to travel to Russia yet, but he will be engaging world leaders to explain why SA decided to abstain ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  2. Ayanda Dlodlo gets top World Bank job Politics
  3. Zuma’s cousin, a minister and his DG ... and dodgy doings Politics
  4. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  5. Operation Dudula reaches Ekurhuleni as locals target illegal immigrants South Africa

Latest Videos

Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF
'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...