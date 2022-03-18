POLL | What do you make of Mbali Ntuli leaving the DA?
The resignation of former DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Mbali Ntuli has sparked sharp debate about the party's future, with some saying it will remain strong in her absence and others predicting “trouble” in the 2024 general elections.
Ntuli became the latest black leader to leave the party, but said the decision was to work more with community leaders across the country to foster socioeconomic and political change.
“It is time for me to take a break from formal politics, get back on the ground and help real change-makers make our country better. I am excited for what comes next and am confident that the work ahead will bring me closer to my purpose. I look forward to informing you of how I plan to do this in the near future.” .
She was not afraid to confront the challenges she faced in the party, and said the DA, like other parties, was not immune to gossip.
“I have been forthright in instances where the DA has erred in its treatment of members and the negative culture fostered within the organisation, my opposition of which formed part of my year-long campaign for DA leader in 2020,” said Ntuli.
“I am not lost to politics. I will be back, but it’s important for me to use my energy, passion and plethora of ideas to uplift communities I cannot reach in my current role,” she said.
The decision was applauded by many, including Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader.
“Mbali, great decision. I wish you success in your next steps. I’m grateful our paths have crossed and will continue to do so. You are a fighter, a democrat and a leader. You challenged me, and for that I thank you. Let’s speak soon. Much love and respect,” Maimane said in a tweet.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala also wished Ntuli well.
“Farewell Ntuli. We never agreed on many issues, but such differences were never permanent or hostile. May your future be bright and your endeavours fulfilled.”
