×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | What do you make of Mbali Ntuli leaving the DA?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
18 March 2022 - 13:00
Mbali Ntuli resigned from the DA this week.
Mbali Ntuli resigned from the DA this week.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

The resignation of former DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Mbali Ntuli has sparked sharp debate about the party's future, with some saying it will remain strong in her absence and others predicting “trouble” in the 2024 general elections.

Ntuli became the latest black leader to leave the party, but said the decision was to work more with community leaders across the country to foster socioeconomic and political change.

“It is time for me to take a break from formal politics, get back on the ground and help real change-makers make our country better. I am excited for what comes next and am confident that the work ahead will bring me closer to my purpose. I look forward to informing you of how I plan to do this in the near future.” . 

She was not afraid to confront the challenges she faced in the party, and said the DA, like other parties, was not immune to gossip. 

“I have been forthright in instances where the DA has erred in its treatment of members and the negative culture fostered within the organisation, my opposition of which formed part of my year-long campaign for DA leader in 2020,” said Ntuli. 

“I am not lost to politics. I will be back, but it’s important for me to use my energy, passion and plethora of ideas to uplift communities I cannot reach in my current role,” she said. 

The decision was applauded by many, including Mmusi Maimane, former DA leader. 

Mbali, great decision. I wish you success in your next steps. I’m grateful our paths have crossed and will continue to do so. You are a fighter, a democrat and a leader. You challenged me, and for that I thank you. Let’s speak soon. Much love and respect,” Maimane said in a tweet.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala also wished Ntuli well.

“Farewell Ntuli. We never agreed on many issues, but such differences were never permanent or hostile. May your future be bright and your endeavours fulfilled.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘Great decision’ — Mmusi Maimane supports Mbali Ntuli leaving the DA

Ntuli became the latest prominent black leader to leave the DA.
Politics
5 hours ago

PODCAST | Mbali Ntuli exits DA, critiques party factionalism

Mbali Ntuli painted a picture of a political culture that had taken root in the DA that is factionalist, leading to the “weaponising” of structures ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Another top black leader quits the DA

Prominent DA member and KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli has officially quit the party after serving it in various structures for 15 years.
Politics
1 day ago

PODCAST | Why I’ve left the DA and what I’ll be doing next: Mbali Ntuli tells all

In an interview with Eusebius McKaiser, she reveals why she became disillusioned with party politics
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  2. More HIV prevention options for SA women as vaginal ring is approved South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Sahpra in talks with Pfizer & FDA about leaked report South Africa
  4. Bylaws for licensing spaza shops should be enforced whether you're South ... South Africa
  5. ‘A fight is a two-way tussle’: Mpofu’s cryptic post gets tongues wagging after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested