×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

NSFAS says it will start making payments to students from Friday

05 April 2022 - 19:57
NSFAS says it will start making payments to students on Friday. File photo.
NSFAS says it will start making payments to students on Friday. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has assured students they will start receiving their allowances from Friday. 

NSFAS came under fire from many students and student unions this week, who called on it  to start paying out allowances to struggling students. Many universities shut down campuses due to student protests over unpaid study materials and meal allowances.  

In a statement, NSFAS said it will start processing payments to institutions and paying student allowances on Friday.

NSFAS has rejected more than 280,000 funding applications, MPs told

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme says it has processed more than 1.5-million applications from prospective students.
Politics
3 weeks ago

It said it received the first portion of its budgetary allocation for the first quarter of the financial year.

“NSFAS can confirm that it has since received the first tranche of its budgetary allocation for the first quarter of the financial year. The scheme will thus be able to start processing payments to institutions and paying student allowances from Friday,” said NSFAS.

The financial aid scheme said an official communication has been sent to all institutions on the allowance payment process. 

“The institutions that have complied with the 2022 approved NSFAS eligibility criteria and conditions for financial aid will receive payment. The communique from NSFAS further requests institutions to abide by the funding rules set out in the criteria and conditions for financial aid when disbursing funding to students,” it said. 

READ MORE

Still confused why NSFAS is distancing itself from Sibongile Mani’s R14m theft? Here’s why

The scheme said investigations conducted after the erroneous payment came to light showed that it did not suffer any financial loss as a result of ...
News
8 hours ago

‘It is a curious conviction and sentence’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Sibongile Mani verdict

"I know of no case where the erroneous recipient was considered a criminal and jailed," said Thuli Madonsela.
News
4 days ago

Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile Mani if it keeps her out of jail

Businessman Malcom X has pledged half a million rand to help repay the R818,000 of NSFAS funds squandered by Sibongile Mani.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New era for SA fuel pricing as state moves on levy News
  2. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  3. An ‘unreasonable man’ who challenged science gives Wits R50m News
  4. Perjury just a ‘smallanyana’ blaps for Bathabile Dlamini? Politics
  5. 'Perjury is lying to a court': Freedom Under Law on sentencing of Bathabile ... South Africa

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...