Military authorised to maintain sea patrols to protect ocean economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of 200 army members to counter the threat of piracy and related illegal activities in the Indian Ocean.

Parliament’s presiding officers Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Amos Masondo said correspondence from the presidency stated the extension is effective from this month until the end of March 2023.

The extension is expected to incur an expenditure of R1.54m.

TimesLIVE

