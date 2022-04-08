Military authorised to maintain sea patrols to protect ocean economy
08 April 2022 - 10:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of 200 army members to counter the threat of piracy and related illegal activities in the Indian Ocean.
Parliament’s presiding officers Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Amos Masondo said correspondence from the presidency stated the extension is effective from this month until the end of March 2023.
The extension is expected to incur an expenditure of R1.54m.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.