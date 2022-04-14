×

South Africa

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Ciko Thomas

In this episode of 'The Family Table': Banker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed petrol head Ciko Thomas sits down with Bongani Chinkanda and Gugulethu Mfuphi

14 April 2022 - 12:09 By TimesLIVE

Banker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed petrol head Ciko Thomas is the latest guest to visit The Family Table.

He shares details of his upbringing in the Eastern Cape, his passion for cars and how he has learnt to discern between friends and those who make great business partners from those who offer great company. Thomas also shares details on his leadership style and his efforts to change corporate culture one person at a time.

The Family Table is a weekly episode where inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.

• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.

TimesLIVE

