WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Ciko Thomas
In this episode of 'The Family Table': Banker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed petrol head Ciko Thomas sits down with Bongani Chinkanda and Gugulethu Mfuphi
Banker, entrepreneur and self-proclaimed petrol head Ciko Thomas is the latest guest to visit The Family Table.
He shares details of his upbringing in the Eastern Cape, his passion for cars and how he has learnt to discern between friends and those who make great business partners from those who offer great company. Thomas also shares details on his leadership style and his efforts to change corporate culture one person at a time.
The Family Table is a weekly episode where inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.
