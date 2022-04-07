×

South Africa

WATCH | 'The Family Table' featuring Cezanne Kouta

In this episode of The Family Table: Wine and how to enjoy it with Eighteen13 owner Cezanne Kouta

07 April 2022 - 09:16 By TimesLIVE

The Family Table is a weekly episode where inspirational people from all walks of life share stories and spill tea.

This week Cezanne Kouta, who runs Eighteen13, a boutique wine shop that is passionate about growing wine tourism in South Africa through tailor-made, world-class wine offerings. joins the discussion at The Family Table on entrepreneurship, start-ups, the wine industry and the challenges of Covid_19 experienced in the industry.

• The views, signage and opinions expressed in this show are those of the speakers and do not reflect the views or position of Arena Holdings and its affiliates.

TimesLIVE

