Government should use the KZN disaster to reclaim the trust of the people — Ahmed Kathrada Foundation

“Public infrastructure damaged due to the floods will have to be repaired in due course. There are likely to be significant public tenders for such reconstruction efforts which unscrupulous business entities will want to exploit,” the organisation said.

“This is where business criminals and looters will be focused on in the hope they will personally benefit. We cannot let the Covid-19 and state capture experiences go without learning from them.”

Neeshan Balton, executive director at the foundation, suggested there be transparency in how the funds are used.

“All procurement must be made transparently and, where possible, joint civil society and government oversight teams must be established. Regular reports on expenditure and tender allocations must be made available and the relevant legislature committees must be capacitated to do their oversight work over government departments”, Balton advised.

The foundation also cautioned members of the public about making donations to the many charities that are reportedly assisting following the disaster.