Mamelodi man hands himself over to cops after allegedly slitting the throat of his girlfriend’s child

A 31-year-old man from section A in Mamelodi East outside Pretoria on Friday appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate's court in connection with the attempted murder of an eight-year-old girl.

The man is in a relationship with the child’s mother, said the National Prosecuting Authority.

“It is alleged that on April 24, the couple had gone to a funeral where an argument broke out between them. The following day while the mother of the minor had gone to a nearby car wash, the accused went to a house where she stayed to try and work things out. When he arrived, he found the minor with her grandmother,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“It is alleged that the accused took a butcher knife he found in the kitchen and slit the throat of the minor. The mother of the victim heard the screams of her mother and quickly rushed home, took her injured child and rushed her to a nearby hospital. The child is currently in ICU.”

The man handed himself over to police but said it was in regard to an “assault”.

He will return to court on May 5.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.