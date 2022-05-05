×

South Africa

DPP 'did not sanction' arrest of Malesela Teffo inside court

05 May 2022 - 15:12
Advocate Malesela Teffo appearing in the Hillbrow magistrate's court in Johannesburg on Friday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The Gauteng director of public prosecutions (DPP) was not consulted and did not sanction the execution of a warrant of arrest for the lawyer representing four of the five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has set the record straight regarding the arrest of advocate Malesela Teffo inside the Pretoria high court last week after numerous views and opinions expressed by members of the legal fraternity, the public and stakeholders within the criminal justice system.

Teffo was on Thursday handcuffed and arrested in the high court after the adjournment of the Meyiwa murder trial.

He was granted R10,000 bail on Friday after he appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate’s court for failure to appear in another court for assault and trespassing charges not related to the Meyiwa trial.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said an internal investigation into allegations that the DPP advised the investigating officer about the execution of the warrant was conducted.

“It became apparent that the DPP was not aware of the execution of the warrant, nor did his office approve that the warrant be executed in or at court. The Hillbrow magistrate's court issued a warrant of arrest on January 27 2022 after Teffo failed to appear in court on that day.”

Mjonondwane said the execution of warrants is the competency of the SAPS. 

“The NPA remains committed to its values of accountability and will continue to promote respect for the rule of law, inclusive of upholding the rights of all accused.”

TimesLIVE

