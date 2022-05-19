×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | The 'problem of whiteness' and what SA should be doing about it

19 May 2022 - 17:16 By Mike Siluma
Marchers gather in Stellenbosch on May 19 2022.
Marchers gather in Stellenbosch on May 19 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

Despite the end of apartheid 28 years ago, racial incidents are being reported in SA's schools with increased regularity, according to the SA Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC) Andre Gaum.

Join the discussion here: 

In this episode of Politics Weekly, we ask what sustains racism in our society and how we can fight it more effectively. 

Joining our host Mike Siluma to frame this discussion are Gaum, social commentator and author of Run Racist Run Eusebius McKaiser and public policy and political science lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Dr Fikile Vilakazi. 

Gaum says the most recent SAHRC statistics compiled from various reports show a year-on-year increase in occurrences of human rights violations. Violations related to sexual orientation and race within schools and institutions of higher learning are of particular concern. 

This week a white student, Theuns du Toit, was suspended from Stellenbosch University for urinating on the belongings of a black fellow student, Babalo Ndwayana. Ndwayana claimed the incident was racially motivated based on comments made by Du Toit during the incident. At the same institution, a student was verbally abused for asking for an Indian song at a dance.

McKaiser, Vilakazi and Siluma discuss the tumultuous race relations still experienced by South Africans, how our historical handling of white supremacy has failed our society and what SA should do to undo the trauma caused by “whiteness” and a sense of superiority and exceptionalism that often leads to outrageous displays of racism in our everyday lives and institutions.  

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Terminate the urinator and talk to us, marchers tell Stellenbosch bosses

About 150 Stellenbosch University students marched in the Western Cape town on Thursday demanding the expulsion of Theuns du Toit, the student who ...
News
6 hours ago

Investigators find violent Hoërskool Jan Viljoen brawl involved 'third parties'

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday received a report-back from investigators who were investigating racism and sexual assault ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | SA needs long jail terms for racists. Only that will stop them

Many bigots act out their hatred because they know the consequences they will face are not worth losing sleep over
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. My daughter is lying in a forensic lab, says dad of Atteridgeville girl killed ... South Africa
  2. Applied for the R350 grant with the same phone number as someone else? Here’s ... South Africa
  3. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay announces changes to its core retail brand News
  5. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student