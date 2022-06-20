×

South Africa

Gauteng police nab more than 1,500 suspects, seize 14 unlicensed firearms during weekend anti-crime ops

20 June 2022 - 07:14
More than 1,500 suspects were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend
Image: supplied

Gauteng police arrested more than 1,500 suspected criminals and recovered 14 unlicensed firearms during anti-crime operations in the province over the weekend.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said more than 400 people were arrested in Ekurhuleni, 500 in Tshwane and more than 400 in Johannesburg.

He said during the O Kae Molao operation, police arrested suspects for murder, robbery, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, hijacking, fraud, dealing in drugs and tampering with essential infrastructure.

Masondo said in Tshwane eight stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered and police seized four unlicensed firearms.

TimesLIVE

