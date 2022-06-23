×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

First case of monkeypox identified in SA

23 June 2022 - 12:12
Gauteng has recorded the first case of monkeypox in SA. File photo.
Gauteng has recorded the first case of monkeypox in SA. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A 30-year-old man from Gauteng has been identified with the first confirmed case of monkeypox in SA.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday confirmed the case of monkeypox was identified through laboratory testing on Wednesday.

The patient had not been travelling. 

“Contact tracing has commenced, identifying any additional linked cases of monkeypox in SA,” said the NICD.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection in humans.

Since May it has been reported in more than 3,000 individuals from several European countries, the US, Canada, Australia, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, according to the NICD.

“This is the first multi-country outbreak of monkeypox and is already the largest outbreak of monkeypox recorded.” 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Post-cabinet meeting media briefing

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele is briefing the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Gungubele will be joined ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Will scrapping face masks make a difference to Covid-19 infections?

“Some would say once measures like masks and social distancing are dropped, it would be difficult to toggle them back on when needed in the future,” ...
News
5 hours ago

Monkeypox testing shows the US learnt little from the Covid-19 pandemic

US testing for monkeypox is insufficient to determine how widespread the virus is and where new cases are cropping up, according to infectious ...
News
6 days ago

Leave primates and Africa out of it: WHO to change ‘monkeypox’ name

The global health body says it is consulting experts in orthopoxviruses on a more appropriate name
World
1 week ago

What exactly is monkeypox and how worried should I be about it?

While no cases have been reported in SA, the spread of the virus to our shores is a possibility.
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  2. SA to introduce new quotas limiting hiring of foreign nationals — here's what ... South Africa
  3. Man released on bail murders girlfriend the same day South Africa
  4. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you happy with the houses donated by MaMkhize to KZN flood victims? South Africa

Latest Videos

Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa
Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...