×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former MP Vincent Smith’s case postponed to obtain high court date

05 July 2022 - 17:55 By Ernest Mabuza
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court. He faces charges of fraud and corruption. File photo.
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court. He faces charges of fraud and corruption. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Former parliamentarian Vincent Smith’s corruption, fraud and tax fraud case has been set down for August 4 by the Johannesburg specialised commercial crime court to obtain a high court date.

The defence further requested until September to make representations regarding to the tax fraud charges.

Smith is accused of receiving an R800,000 gratification from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and failure to disclose R28m in taxable income for his company, Euroblitz, from March 2009 and July 11 2018.

“The state has provided both the criminal and tax docket to the accused,” said the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.

Smith was initially charged with Agrizzi, but their cases were separated last year because of Agrizzi’s ill health.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa urges ANC members implicated in state capture to appear before integrity commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on ANC members implicated in wrongdoing by the Zondo commission into state capture to voluntarily appear before ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Pulmonologist to examine Agrizzi in correctional services tender fraud case

The R1.8bn tender fraud case involving former department of correctional services and Bosasa officials was on Wednesday postponed by the Pretoria ...
News
3 months ago

Vincent Smith opts not to challenge order freezing his assets

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith, his family and company will not oppose the freezing of assets worth R46m pending the outcomes of a corruption and fraud ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. State capture: for some, the whip cracks, but many are still free as birds News
  2. ID is making good progress on several cases stemming from Zondo probe News
  3. Agrizzi case postponed, pulmonologist appointed to assess health condition South Africa
  4. I’ll carry on exposing the industrial-scale corruption I took part in: Agrizzi Politics

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  3. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  4. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  5. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths