South Africa

LISTEN | Mthethwa promises Banyana equal pay after Wafcon win

26 July 2022 - 15:09 By DEMI BUZO
Banyana Banyana at the function at OR Tambo International Airport on July 26.
Image: Alaister Russell

Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has promised equal pay for all women’s sports teams in SA, including Banyana Banyana.

This follows their first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) 2-1 victory against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.

“It is going to be a law in this country. Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana will be paid equally because we are making that happen as government,” said Mthethwa. 

The minister was speaking at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where hundreds gathered to welcome back the women’s national soccer team. 

Several dignitaries, including members of the sports ministry and sponsor Sasol, also gathered at the airport to celebrate the team. 

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, who was also in attendance, said the issue of unequal pay in women’s and men’s sports teams needed to be addressed. 

Banyana take home R9.2m, or R400,000 per player, which was the incentive offered by the Safa for winning the Wafcon. 

