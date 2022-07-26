Maela honoured Orlando Pirates fans see him as the club’s next skipper

Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela is pleased that some of the club’s supporters see him as the next Bucs skipper after the departures of Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

Jele was the longtime club captain, and Nyauza and Hlatshwayo served stints as skipper in the past two years.

Former Bafana Bafana skipper Hlatshwayo has moved to SuperSport United. Jele and Nyauza are yet to announce a new club.

“We’ll hear an announcement from the club, but if the decision has been made I will grab it,” said Maela of the captaincy situation at Pirates. “It’s an honour for people to speak of me that highly.”