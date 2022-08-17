MMC for public safety in the city, David Tembe, speaking at the press conference, said the city was under siege.
“Criminals are roaming our streets, threatening livelihoods and killing innocent civilians. As the multiparty government, we are all determined to transform this city into a safe and habitable place for our residents to live, work and play,” he said.
Tembe said though they operate on a shoestring budget, they won’t give up on keeping residents safe.
“Recent killings around Gauteng have left us all shocked and saddened. We condemned in the strongest terms possible those killings. But is that enough?” he asked.
He said when he took office in December last year he made sure that Operation Buya Mthetho was reintroduced.
“With Operation Buya Mthetho and in the spirit of transparency, my department will be able to self-evaluate, even in public, and give you a breakdown of our successes, failures and challenges.”
Joburg metro police attended 79 protests in six months this year
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) made 3,291 arrests and attended 79 protests from January to June this year.
This was revealed on Wednesday by Mathokoza Kgaswane, director in the JMPD’s office of the chief of police, who delivered the public safety’s JMPD Buya Mthetho performance report.
Protests attended within Johannesburg, included issues regarding electricity, industrial action, crime and water. About 83 land invasion operations were conducted during the period.
In internal affairs cases, about 13 cases of fraud and corruption were recorded from January to June and eight employees were dismissed.
The report highlighted that two JMPD officials and one member of the public were arrested for theft and illegally dealing in JMPD firearms and ammunition.
“Eight suspects were arrested in possession of stolen copper worth about R1m in Jeppestown. Two suspects were arrested for human trafficking in the Johannesburg CBD. Two suspects were arrested for suspected human trafficking in Meredale,” reads the report.
Soweto residents to march to Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse's office
MMC for public safety in the city, David Tembe, speaking at the press conference, said the city was under siege.
“Criminals are roaming our streets, threatening livelihoods and killing innocent civilians. As the multiparty government, we are all determined to transform this city into a safe and habitable place for our residents to live, work and play,” he said.
Tembe said though they operate on a shoestring budget, they won’t give up on keeping residents safe.
“Recent killings around Gauteng have left us all shocked and saddened. We condemned in the strongest terms possible those killings. But is that enough?” he asked.
He said when he took office in December last year he made sure that Operation Buya Mthetho was reintroduced.
“With Operation Buya Mthetho and in the spirit of transparency, my department will be able to self-evaluate, even in public, and give you a breakdown of our successes, failures and challenges.”
The Marikana albatross around our neck smells worse every passing year
The report highlights all arrests, impoundments, traffic citations and all types of violent and contact crimes JMPD officers deal with, including robbery, vehicle hijacking, rape and assault.
The report provides the following highlights to demonstrate the effectiveness of Operation Buya Mthetho in fighting crime in the city:
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Cop allegedly locks woman up for two hours for filming him
Police happen upon hijack suspects in routine stop and search
Three traffic cops and a policeman bust for Nkandla 'robbery and bribery'
Ipid investigating alleged police brutality in Western Cape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos