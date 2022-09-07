×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Hawks cop 'gone rogue' jailed for 15 years for stealing guns

07 September 2022 - 17:39 By Mfundo Mkhize
A former Hawks policeman was sentenced to 15 years for stealing guns. Stock photo.
A former Hawks policeman was sentenced to 15 years for stealing guns. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A former Hawks “policeman gone rogue” was jailed for 15 years on Wednesday for stealing confiscated guns and possession of ammunition and explosives.

In June, Durban regional court magistrate Anand Maharaj found former warrant officer Daniel Reynecke, 64, guilty of a string of offences related to the theft of firearms from police custody and possession of ammunition.

In 2003 and 2016 Reynecke was convicted of unlawful possession of firearms and given a suspended sentence.

He resigned from the directorate in 2015.

“In my mind he is not susceptible to rehabilitation,” said Maharaj.

He found the former police officer showed no remorse for his crimes and took cognisance of a probation officer’s unpromising report.

Ipid report flags ‘assault investigations’ at 70 police stations in Western Cape

One third of the 662 cases referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for investigation in the Western Cape in the 2021/22 ...
News
2 days ago

“During the assessment the accused maintained his innocence, a sign of not accepting responsibility for his actions,” said Maharaj.

He added that Reynecke exploited police weaknesses and eroded confidence in the SAPS.

He agreed with prosecutors Annelize Harrison and Yolisa Nyakata, who described the accused as a "policeman gone rogue".

“[Members of] society look to law enforcement to assist and protect them. They expect them to be persons of integrity and beyond reproach. This type of behaviour goes against the ethos of police to serve and protect people,” Maharaj said.

It emerged in court that Reynecke was a no-show on a previous occasion and had told his attorney, Thobile Sigcau, he was considering suicide.

Maharaj noted the proliferation of firearms in KwaZulu-Natal and said he hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrent to police officers contemplating similar conduct.

“These crimes are very serious and they should not be taken lightly,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Durban court employee downed by stray bullet in gang-related shooting

There was pandemonium at the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday when a person accompanying two murder accused and a court employee were injured ...
News
4 hours ago

Motorist gunned down outside Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane

Gauteng police are searching for gunmen who fatally shot a motorist in Sunnyside, Tshwane, in the early hours of Saturday.
News
6 hours ago

Bleeding KZN man drives to hospital after 'attempted robbery' at beach

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was shot multiple times during an alleged attempted robbery on Tuesday night drove bleeding to a local hospital for help.
News
9 hours ago

KZN traffic cop who sexually harassed female motorist at roadblock fails to get his job back

A senior KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer, who was fired for sexually harrassing a woman motorist he stopped during a routine vehicle check, has failed ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  2. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  3. ‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for ... South Africa
  4. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  5. Botswana opposition urges Zimbabwe democratic reform, plan to tackle migrants Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'