Crime claimed 83 lives in just seven days in the Western Cape: Bheki Cele

He was giving an update on the progress of investigations into kidnapping, extortion and transport-related cases in the province.

“The Western Cape has recorded an increase in contact crimes cases between April to June 2022. Contact crimes include cases of murder, attempted murder, sexual offences and all cases of assault and robbery,” he said.

The Nyanga police station in Cape Town ranked number one in the top 30 contact crime stations in SA. “So it is clear that there are glimmers of hope in this province and equally pockets of concern that are receiving immediate intervention.”

Cele highlighted the death of Sgt Sthembiso Mnatwana, from the Cape Town central police station, who was shot dead a week ago outside his home in Samora Machel township during police safety month.