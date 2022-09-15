Crime claimed 83 lives in just seven days in the Western Cape: Bheki Cele
More than 80 people were killed in seven days during September, including an off-duty police officer gunned down outside his home, in the Western Cape.
Police minister Bheki Cele revealed this on Thursday, adding that while the province had recorded the lowest murder percentage increase of 0.2% compared with other provinces in the latest crime statistics released in August, it was still plagued by “extreme violence and brutality”.
He was giving an update on the progress of investigations into kidnapping, extortion and transport-related cases in the province.
“The Western Cape has recorded an increase in contact crimes cases between April to June 2022. Contact crimes include cases of murder, attempted murder, sexual offences and all cases of assault and robbery,” he said.
The Nyanga police station in Cape Town ranked number one in the top 30 contact crime stations in SA. “So it is clear that there are glimmers of hope in this province and equally pockets of concern that are receiving immediate intervention.”
Cele highlighted the death of Sgt Sthembiso Mnatwana, from the Cape Town central police station, who was shot dead a week ago outside his home in Samora Machel township during police safety month.
Mnatwana was one of 83 people killed in the province between September 5 and 11.
“The majority of the murders took place in and around the Cape Town metropole and Cape flats. Arguments, robberies and gang violence remain the top causative factors for these deaths,” said Cele.
He said provincial detectives were investigating 32 cases of kidnapping between March and September. Fifteen kidnapping suspects had been arrested, including five who appeared in court this week on charges of conspiracy to commit a kidnapping and other charges related to the failed kidnapping of a Chinese businesswoman.
The woman raised the alarm last Saturday about a vehicle following her from her business premises. Police stopped the vehicle and discovered a firearm with its serial number filed off, ammunition and licence plates that did not match the disc displayed on the vehicle.
Turning to numerous cases of intimidation and attacks in the transport sector, Cele said these had endangered commuters and drivers.
Thirty-eight cases were registered for attacks on bus operators Intercape, Golden Arrow and Mavumisa as well as taxis between August 1 and 31. At least 16 people had been arrested, charged with public violence and malicious damage to property.
TimesLIVE
