South Africa

Shoprite the best bet for groceries on a budget

Woolworths ranks top for branded toilet paper, maize meal and sugar

30 October 2022 - 15:23
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
The cost of a trolley of nine basic items from five major retailers this month shows Shoprite is again the cheapest stockist, while Spar has come out as the most expensive. Stock photo.
Image: ERIC GAILLARD

If you are grocery shopping on a tight budget, Shoprite is your best bet, with Woolworths coming in as the most affordable stockist of maize meal, white sugar and Baby Soft branded toilet paper.

The October list of the in-store prices of the same basket of goods across five major retailers — Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar and Woolworths — has been released by The Outlier.

Every month the independent outfit, specialising in using data to create public service stories and visualisation, publishes data collected on a set of standard household groceries bought from popular grocery chains.

For three months in a row Shoprite has come out as the cheapest. Once again Woolworths has placed solidly in the middle while Pick n Pay and Spar have emerged as the most expensive.

This is what is in the standard trolley:

One 700g Albany Superior sliced white bread (or store brand);

2-litre store brand sunflower oil;

2.5kg Iwisa maize meal;

2.5kg Selati white sugar;

One store-brand two-litre milk;

2kg Tastic rice;

2.5kg Snowflake cake flour;

One 175g bar of Dettol Herbal soap; and

A nine-pack of two-ply Baby Soft toilet paper (or store brand).

Shoprite’s price for the basket came in at R384.91, while Spar was R44 more expensive at R428.91.

The Outlier has detailed the costs of nine basic items at five major retailers.
Image: The Outlier

Interestingly, of the five retailers, only Spar’s basket of groceries is more expensive this month than it was in August. Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Checkers and Shoprite’s prices have dropped overall.

The Outlier has released the price of a trolley of basic grocery items in October.
Image: The Outlier

This is mainly due to a dip in the cost of sunflower oil, thanks to the average price for two litres of cooking oil —  averagely priced at R110 in August — dropping to R79.99 for Shoprite’s house brand, and R89.99 at Checkers.

This month upmarket retailer Woolworths came in R21 more expensive than Shoprite, and R13 cheaper than Spar.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SMMEs are critical to the economy and must be supported

There are a number of ways to achieve this and it is vital because merely stabilising the economy will not put us on a growth path, writes Mzukisi ...
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Plans under way to stabilise government’s R4-trillion debt

Acting National Treasury director-general Ismail Momoniat told journalists SA had been successful in terms of fiscal consolidation
Business
3 days ago

Budget recipe skips important ingredients

The MTBPS has tabled a broadly believable path except the wage bill assumptions. Only execution of the commitments will solidify the fiscal strategy; ...
Business Times
22 hours ago

SA’s small farmers still can’t find a place in the food value chain

The small-scale agricultural sector’s contribution to the SA food value addition agenda requires government intervention
News
2 weeks ago
