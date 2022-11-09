Four security officers were injured in a cash-in-transit van heist on the N4 in Gauteng on Wednesday.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said paramedics responded to the scene near Simon Vermooten Road and found “chaos”.
“Multiple security vehicles lay strewn across the roadway with the cash van having been blown up by suspects. The four security officers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”
He said there were no fatalities.
Police have been approached for comment.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Four injured as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van on N4 in Gauteng
Image: EMG Media
Four security officers were injured in a cash-in-transit van heist on the N4 in Gauteng on Wednesday.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said paramedics responded to the scene near Simon Vermooten Road and found “chaos”.
“Multiple security vehicles lay strewn across the roadway with the cash van having been blown up by suspects. The four security officers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”
He said there were no fatalities.
Police have been approached for comment.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Trying to get a ‘quick’ buck at a CIT heist scene may get you into trouble, or even take your life
Cops probe whether guns found in Soweto home are linked to other crimes
WATCH | 'Brakpan hands' — This ad featuring CIT heist warrior Leo Prinsloo will have you in stitches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos