South Africa

Four injured as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van on N4 in Gauteng

09 November 2022 - 11:53 By Orrin Singh
A number of vehicles were damaged when robbers blew up a cash-in-transit van on the N4 in Gauteng on Wednesday morning.
A number of vehicles were damaged when robbers blew up a cash-in-transit van on the N4 in Gauteng on Wednesday morning.
Image: EMG Media

Four security officers were injured in a cash-in-transit van heist on the N4 in Gauteng on Wednesday. 

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said paramedics responded to the scene near Simon Vermooten Road and found “chaos”.

“Multiple security vehicles lay strewn across the roadway with the cash van having been blown up by suspects. The four security officers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”

He said there were no fatalities.

Police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Trying to get a ‘quick’ buck at a CIT heist scene may get you into trouble, or even take your life

The idea of making a quick and “easy” buck is alluring for many people, especially as the festive season approaches.
News
6 hours ago

Cops probe whether guns found in Soweto home are linked to other crimes

Gauteng police were on Tuesday investigating whether the unlicensed guns and ammunition seized from a Soweto home were linked to criminal activities.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | 'Brakpan hands' — This ad featuring CIT heist warrior Leo Prinsloo will have you in stitches

Leo Prinsloo became an internet sensation last year for his cool head and "balls of steel" during an attack on the cargo van he and Lloyd Mtombeni ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Another earth tremor rattles KZN South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa’s NEC weakest in ANC history, says Nomvula Mokonyane Politics
  5. Judge Koen must go, says Jacob Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist