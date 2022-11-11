South Africa

US sanctions against four Durban men 'nothing wow', says Bheki Cele

11 November 2022 - 14:44 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Police minister Bheki Cele during a raid in the Durban CBD on Friday where he made comments about four men allegedly linked to a terror cell.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police minister Bheki Cele says there is “nothing wonderful or wow” about the US sanction of four Durban men allegedly linked to the terror group Islamic State. 

Cele was speaking during a police operation in Point, Durban, on Friday.

This week, the US Treasury imposed economic sanctions against four Durban men — Mohamad Akbar, Nufael Akbar, Umar Akbar and Yunus Mohamad Akbar — for their association with alleged IS funder Farhaad Hoomer.

The US also revealed eight companies it says are either run or controlled by the men to provide financial, material or technological support to the terrorist group.

Cele said the information released was already known to the SA Police Service and the state.

“The information out there is information known by South Africans. Remember that some time ago there was an issue of gadgets being pushed around and SAPS acted and some people were arrested and taken to court.

“So there is nothing wonderful and nothing wow about it, as if there were things that were not known. It would be as if South African agencies were sleeping and had no information,” said Cele. 

Part of the information came from South African security agencies, according to Cele. He said this countered speculation South African security agencies don't have capacity to act on these matters.

Cele said the agencies have met security structures from other countries regarding the terrorism threat. He and national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, along with Hawks and state intelligence officials, met representatives of the US embassy last week. 

“Information has been put before us and just needs to be verified. From our side, as the security structures, we are waiting for verification from our structures. Remember that two weeks ago we were told Sandton was going to be bombed. Those things did not happen but we did take precautions.”

The US issued a warning of a possible terror attack in Sandton, Johannesburg, two weeks ago.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

