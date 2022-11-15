South Africa

Man shot dead on Umhlanga Pier

15 November 2022 - 12:24
Paramedics tried to save a man who was shot in Umhlanga, but he died on the scene.
Image: Medi Response

A man has been shot dead on the Umhlanga Beach Whale-bone Pier, north of Durban.

Medi Response paramedics responded to a report of a shooting at the iconic site at about 10.45am on Tuesday.

“It was reported that a man was walking on the pier when [another] man approached him and allegedly produced a firearm, shooting him once in the stomach before fleeing,” Medi Response said.

It said an altercation broke out between the victim and the gunman.

The alleged shooter was apprehended by private security officers.

Paramedics initiated advanced life support resuscitation on the victim, but after extensive attempts the man was declared dead on the scene, Medi Response said, adding that police are investigating.

SAPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TimesLIVE

