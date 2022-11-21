South Africa

'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling

21 November 2022 - 11:48
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resurrected her infamous 'We see you' tweet on Monday. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Hot on the heels of the Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) dismissal of her father’s appeal about his medical parole, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla took to Twitter to say former president Jacob Zuma was not going back to jail.

Oksalayo ... We are not going back!” she tweeted on Monday.

Earlier, she tweeted: “We see you ... (just practising).”

It was a reference to her tweets during the 2021 July unrest after the arrest of her father. Zuma-Sambudla was seen by many as a social media instigator encouraging looting with the phrase “We see you” during the unrest which gripped KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. However, she has not faced any charges relating to the unrest.

Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it noted the SCA ruling but was “comforted by the fact that [former] President Jacob Zuma is not required by law to return to prison and therefore remains free. This is good for stability in this province and the country.

“We have stated in the past that for many people Zuma represents the triumph of the human spirit of perseverance by virtue of the fact that he rose from the depth of grinding rural poverty to attain the level of national and international prominence as a confident yet self-taught person.

“To some this is a source of inspiration, especially for the respect he commands in the continent and abroad.

“President Zuma has unfortunately been investigated and faced charges since 2005. He must be allowed to enjoy his freedom as an elder, like many more others,” said ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo.

TimesLIVE

