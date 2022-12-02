South Africa

Lockdown drunk driver must wait a week to hear his fate for cyclist’s death

02 December 2022 - 14:01
Steven Preston's wife Bernice with his mother Laura and father Iain Preston outside the Randburg magistrate's court. File photo.
Steven Preston's wife Bernice with his mother Laura and father Iain Preston outside the Randburg magistrate's court. File photo.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

The driver of the BMW which struck cyclist Steven Preston in Fourways, Johannesburg, deserves custodial sentencing, not the correctional supervision he is requesting.

This was submitted by the state on Friday during sentencing proceedings for Ishe Davani, 43, at the Randburg magistrate’s court.

In June 2020, Davani lost control of his car, crashing into Preston. The cyclist was trapped under the car and dragged about 30m down a road, succumbing to his injuries 40 minutes after impact.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba argued in court that the nature of the accident was so horrific that it demands a custodial sentence.

“Sending him to direct imprisonment is the appropriate sentencing. Correctional supervision will be lenient,” Baba told the court.

Davani was convicted after pleading guilty to the charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Baba said he was reckless and grossly negligent after he had started to drink in the morning before getting into the vehicle inebriated at lunchtime.

His guilty plea was not a mitigating factor, as it came after irrefutable video footage was obtained from the scene, said the prosecutor.

“Did he have a choice? The answer is no, he had no choice because there was independent evidence from footage.” 

Davani, a father of two minor children, must return to court on December 9 for sentencing.

Speaking outside court, Preston’s wife Bernice said the family had hoped the case would be concluded on Friday.

She said: “I do understand that it is a big decision to make for the magistrate. I do respect the call. We have to stay strong until then.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Autopsy report and witness chats a comfort for grieving Otto family

Loved ones hear a first-hand account from one of the passengers who was in the taxi as it crashed into cyclists
News
1 year ago

Teen driver knocks down cyclist and drives into Kempton Park house

A 16 year old boy was driving a vehicle alone this weekend when he lost control, knocked over a cyclist, ploughed through a garden wall and the ...
News
3 months ago

Family of cyclist killed in Fourways wants drunk driver jailed

IT executive Steven Preston, 37, was knocked over while cycling in June 2020. The driver of the BMW involved in the accident, Ishe Davani, was ...
News
3 days ago

Cyclist killed in Mpumalanga by fleeing hijacking suspects

A cyclist in Mpumalanga was killed in a freak road accident after a truck hijacking was foiled.
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. R4m fine art attached from CEO's home in JHB's wealthiest street South Africa
  3. Two girls drown in swimming pool at Durban hotel South Africa
  4. 'Is this the same Bathabile who told the court she had no money?' — Dlamini's ... South Africa
  5. Truck with exam papers hijacked South Africa

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...