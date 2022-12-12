“These rains bring the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas, susceptible settlements, roads and bridges.
IN PICS | Rivers and waterfalls gush, festive event canned and golf course floods as KZN hit by rain
Image: Royal Durban golf club via Facebook
KwaZulu-Natal is on high alert as persistent rain continues to pound large parts of the province.
Heavy downpours in several areas have continued unabated since Sunday night, sparking fears of floods in low lying areas, informal settlements, roads and bridges.
The torrential rain comes at a time when Durban and surrounds try to recover from damage caused by the floods in April and May this year.
In Durban the popular festive season event, Trail of Lights, which started last week and runs until January, was cancelled on Sunday because of the inclement weather.
The Royal Durban Golf Club notified its members via social media platforms it closed the course on Monday because of the heavy rain.
“Due to the heavy rains we have experienced in the past 24 hours we made the decision to close the course.
“We have had more than 100ml of rain since yesterday [Sunday] and there is no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. We will reassess daily and keep you updated as to when we will reopen.”
Video footage in Lidgetton, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, shows a raging waterfall after overnight downpours.
The co-operative governance and traditional affairs department in the province said disaster management teams were monitoring conditions.
“The South African Weather Service's most recent weather warning says today's [Monday] rain in the southern parts of the province could cause problems.
Image: via Facebook, Durban is Broken group
