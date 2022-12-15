Ditch the bubble wrap: an experience is just the ticket after a tough year

Christmas is the time of giving, but it doesn’t have to be a material object.
If you want to avoid the handing over of unneeded presents that add to the earth being clogged with merchandise, consider gifting someone an experience instead. Sometimes memories are worth more than physical objects, and after a tough year, many might appreciate the thoughtfulness of “an experience as a gift” instead.
Here are five ideas to get you started:
Get out into the country
From power cuts to decaying infrastructure, moaning about cities is the zeitgeist. If the rat race is taking a toll, consider gifting a loved one an experience that is not far away but removed from the concrete jungle. The Cradle Boutique Hotel not far from Johannesburg is one example. Mouthwatering meals at the restaurant, or an overnight stay, will feel like being in the bush without requiring major preparation. A wine-tasting tour in the Cape winelands would have the same effect.
A membership card
These are the gifts that keep on giving. Nature lovers might prefer a Wild Card from SANParks to something bubble-wrapped, while culture vultures might appreciate a year-long membership to an art gallery such as Zeitz Mocaa in Cape Town.
The wonders of the world
Whether it’s uShaka Marine World in Durban or the Two Oceans Aquarium, a ticket to a place that will inspire, stimulate and reveal the wonders of the world without having to hike or get wet.
Quality time
The post-pandemic year has been a crazy one, with many people feeling physically depleted and emotionally strained. Let loved ones feel pampered by taking them on a gourmet picnic to a beautiful spot such as the Durban Botanic Gardens, Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Johannesburg and Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town. The floral jewels of nature can reset the button for a fresh 2023.
Get crafty
Many people wish to find a creative outlet but never get around to doing it. Find out which arts or craft workshops are available nearby and buy family members vouchers. Another option is a less structured art experience, such as Clay Cafe in Cape Town, where one can sip wine, eat a meal and paint ceramics. A few weeks later, these usable items can be collected and serve as a reminder of the experience.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Festive Season
Ditch the bubble wrap: an experience is just the ticket after a tough year
Many gifts are unwanted or unneeded, but the memory of experience endures
Image: 123RF/Nico Smit
Christmas is the time of giving, but it doesn’t have to be a material object.
If you want to avoid the handing over of unneeded presents that add to the earth being clogged with merchandise, consider gifting someone an experience instead. Sometimes memories are worth more than physical objects, and after a tough year, many might appreciate the thoughtfulness of “an experience as a gift” instead.
Here are five ideas to get you started:
Get out into the country
From power cuts to decaying infrastructure, moaning about cities is the zeitgeist. If the rat race is taking a toll, consider gifting a loved one an experience that is not far away but removed from the concrete jungle. The Cradle Boutique Hotel not far from Johannesburg is one example. Mouthwatering meals at the restaurant, or an overnight stay, will feel like being in the bush without requiring major preparation. A wine-tasting tour in the Cape winelands would have the same effect.
A membership card
These are the gifts that keep on giving. Nature lovers might prefer a Wild Card from SANParks to something bubble-wrapped, while culture vultures might appreciate a year-long membership to an art gallery such as Zeitz Mocaa in Cape Town.
The wonders of the world
Whether it’s uShaka Marine World in Durban or the Two Oceans Aquarium, a ticket to a place that will inspire, stimulate and reveal the wonders of the world without having to hike or get wet.
Quality time
The post-pandemic year has been a crazy one, with many people feeling physically depleted and emotionally strained. Let loved ones feel pampered by taking them on a gourmet picnic to a beautiful spot such as the Durban Botanic Gardens, Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Johannesburg and Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town. The floral jewels of nature can reset the button for a fresh 2023.
Get crafty
Many people wish to find a creative outlet but never get around to doing it. Find out which arts or craft workshops are available nearby and buy family members vouchers. Another option is a less structured art experience, such as Clay Cafe in Cape Town, where one can sip wine, eat a meal and paint ceramics. A few weeks later, these usable items can be collected and serve as a reminder of the experience.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
7 great gifts to spoil the petrolhead in your life this festive season
Spoil your loved ones this festive season with gifts from the garden
Stuck for a Xmas pressie? Spoil your loved ones with these food hampers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos