Stuck for a Xmas pressie? Spoil your loved ones with these food hampers
A mystery food box delivered to the door is a gift of love
Image: Supplied
Receiving a box of mystery food items is one gift that would delight anyone and makes a great present for the whole family.
Here are a trio of ideas that are sure to whet the appetite and the best news is they can still be ordered in time for Christmas.
1. BABYLONSTOREN GIFT HAMPERS
This extraordinary farm, said to be the oldest Cape Dutch farm, set at the foot of Simonsberg in the Franschhoek wine valley, cultivates their produce in an exquisite fruit and vegetable garden and their deli produces top quality goodies made from the best ingredients.
Their website is a visual delight of foodie gifts from mixed hampers to biscuits, sweet treats and stocking fillers. There’s something for everyone to choose from. Everything comes beautifully packaged in their signature blue boxes.
I fancied the Panettone Party hamper for R580 which is perfect for Christmas and includes a large Italian panettone, an alternative to the traditional Christmas cake, with a selection of goodies like handcrafted chocolate, farm grown nuts, a jar of salted caramel and some Earl Grey and Chamomile nougat.
• Delivery is free to selected areas countrywide.
Image: Supplied
See Shop.Babylonstoren.com
2. DALEWOOD FROMAGE CHEESE PLATTERS
Dalewood Farm is situated on the picturesque Franschhoek-Simondium Road in the heart of the Cape wine lands. The family business is famous for its award-winning handcrafted cheeses produced on the farm using milk from their Jersey herd. Their recently established online shop Kaas Club ensures you can have their top quality products delivered to your doorstep. My top festive pick is the choice of Cheesemakers Platters — a small platter that serves between 10-12 from R320, depending on the weight of the cheeses, which includes a selection of their award-winning cheeses, a jar of orange preserve, a packet of Melba toast and a cheese knife.
The large Cheesemakers Platter includes the gorgeous cheeses plus everything for a feast — olives, green jalapeño jelly, fig and port jam, Melba toast, a cheese slicer and Brie knife sufficient for 20-25 people from R520.
• Deliveries to Cape Town, Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas are free for a certain amount spent, or depending on the area there's a flat rate for delivery.
See www.kaasclub.co.za
3. THE GOURMET GROCER
This popular Birdhaven, Johannesburg, restaurant offers breakfasts and lunches and also features a gourmet food shop and winery. For the festive season they have created a selection of gorgeous hampers from the best in their shop.
For chilli lovers there’s a hamper of delectable heat, the Brave Enough Hamper for R745 is a chilli lover's delight featuring sauces, oil, spices and a beer bread-making kit.
For cocktail lovers there is a gin cocktail kit for R975 with everything you need to make that perfect cocktail including a cocktail shaker.
The gourmet Italian-style Gift Hamper for R625 includes the best of Italian food from imported pasta, olive oil, tomato pasta sauce, balsamic vinegar, olives and basil pesto.
• Deliveries in and around Johannesburg are free if you spend more than R600.
See Gourmetgrocer.co.za
