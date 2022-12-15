South Africa

Routine immunisation should be reinforced as measles cases rise: NICD

15 December 2022 - 16:37
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has recorded 169 measles cases in four provinces between October 11 and December 7.
Image: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says 169 cases of laboratory-confirmed measles outbreak have been reported from October 11 until December 7 across North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and Gauteng.

In Limpopo the NICD said 98 cases of measles were reported from October 11 until December 7, with the majority reported in the Greater Sekhukhune and Mopani districts.

The age of measles cases across Limpopo ranged from four months to 42 years.

“Of the 98 measles cases, 76 had an unknown vaccination status, 10 were vaccinated, and 12 were unvaccinated,” it said.

Fifty cases of laboratory-confirmed measles have been reported since the measles outbreak was declared in Mpumalanga on November 11.

“The age of cases across Mpumalanga ranged from four months to 18 years. The most affected age group is 5-9 years. Of the 50 cases, 31 had an unknown vaccination status, eight were vaccinated and 11 were unvaccinated,” the NICD said.

The NICD said 13 laboratory-confirmed measles cases had been reported in North West and eight in Gauteng.

NICD said it was imperative that the public knew the signs and symptoms.

“Measles patients present with fever, rash, and one or more of these symptoms; cough, red eyes, and runny nose. Complications of measles include pneumonia, diarrhoea, dehydration, encephalitis, blindness and death. Measles complications are severe in malnourished children and young infants under two years of age,” it said.

It said clinicians and caregivers should be on alert for anyone presenting with the aforementioned signs and symptoms. It said persons of any age who are not vaccinated can be infected and develop the disease.

"Our current measles vaccination coverage is between 75-85%, below the 95% required coverage to stop transmission."

It said routine immunization should be reinforced as the outbreak was an opportunity to identify and correct vaccination programme weaknesses.

The NICD said in response to the measles outbreak, affected districts should follow up on laboratory-confirmed measles cases and vaccinate the contacts. 

TimesLIVE

