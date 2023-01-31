South Africa

Tshwane bus services interrupted by fuel shortages

31 January 2023 - 08:53
The City of Tshwane says its three fuel stations are empty due to non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.
The City of Tshwane says its three fuel stations are empty due to non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.
Image: GP community safety via Twitter

Tshwane bus services were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to a fuel shortage.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city’s three fuel stations were empty due to non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.

“The City of Tshwane regrets to inform Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) commuters about the temporary suspension of bus operations with effect from Tuesday due to fuel shortages,” he said.

Mashego said it was not clear when normal operations would resume but the city was engaging with the service providers.

The city has advised commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.

“The city would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the interruptions to the bus service operations,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams requests urgent meeting with Rand Water on prolonged supply woes

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has requested urgent engagement with Rand Water for an assessment of the supply issues affecting parts of the metro.
News
21 hours ago

Ekurhuleni council adjourned as speaker Raymond Dhlamini takes court action

The Ekurhuleni special council sitting was adjourned on Monday morning due to an urgent court application filed by embattled speaker Raymond Dhlamini.
Politics
21 hours ago

Water cuts hit rich and poor alike in Tshwane

Lucky residents with swimming pools can at least flush their toilets
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  3. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa
  4. Alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman nabbed after skipping court South Africa
  5. Faction claims Sanco KZN, which elected Jacob Zuma as new head, is ‘bogus’ News

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...