Tshwane bus services were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to a fuel shortage.
City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city’s three fuel stations were empty due to non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.
“The City of Tshwane regrets to inform Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) commuters about the temporary suspension of bus operations with effect from Tuesday due to fuel shortages,” he said.
Mashego said it was not clear when normal operations would resume but the city was engaging with the service providers.
The city has advised commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.
“The city would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the interruptions to the bus service operations,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Tshwane bus services interrupted by fuel shortages
Image: GP community safety via Twitter
Tshwane bus services were disrupted on Tuesday morning due to a fuel shortage.
City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the city’s three fuel stations were empty due to non-delivery of fuel by its service providers.
“The City of Tshwane regrets to inform Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) commuters about the temporary suspension of bus operations with effect from Tuesday due to fuel shortages,” he said.
Mashego said it was not clear when normal operations would resume but the city was engaging with the service providers.
The city has advised commuters to make alternative transport arrangements.
“The city would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the interruptions to the bus service operations,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams requests urgent meeting with Rand Water on prolonged supply woes
Ekurhuleni council adjourned as speaker Raymond Dhlamini takes court action
Water cuts hit rich and poor alike in Tshwane
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos