South Africa

Four Boksburg cops arrested for alleged assault and torture

01 February 2023 - 12:48
Four members of the Boksburg North visible policing unit have been arrested for the alleged assault and torture of a foreigner in Boksburg North on January 9. File photo.
Image: Suhaib Salem

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested four members of the Boksburg North visible policing unit for the alleged assault and torture of a foreigner last month. 

The incident is alleged to have occurred on January 9.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the four officers were arrested at work on Wednesday and were detained at the Boksburg police station. 

Suping said the victim and his friends were approached by the officers who demanded to see their identity documents.

“When the victim could not produce an original copy of the documentation, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted and tortured by the officers. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he was in a coma for nine days.”

The officers, a sergeant and three constables, face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. 

Suping said they would appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

