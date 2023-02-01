The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested four members of the Boksburg North visible policing unit for the alleged assault and torture of a foreigner last month.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on January 9.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the four officers were arrested at work on Wednesday and were detained at the Boksburg police station.
Suping said the victim and his friends were approached by the officers who demanded to see their identity documents.
“When the victim could not produce an original copy of the documentation, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted and tortured by the officers. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he was in a coma for nine days.”
The officers, a sergeant and three constables, face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.
Suping said they would appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Four Boksburg cops arrested for alleged assault and torture
Image: Suhaib Salem
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested four members of the Boksburg North visible policing unit for the alleged assault and torture of a foreigner last month.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on January 9.
Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the four officers were arrested at work on Wednesday and were detained at the Boksburg police station.
Suping said the victim and his friends were approached by the officers who demanded to see their identity documents.
“When the victim could not produce an original copy of the documentation, he was taken to the police station where he was allegedly assaulted and tortured by the officers. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he was in a coma for nine days.”
The officers, a sergeant and three constables, face charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice.
Suping said they would appear in the Boksburg magistrate's court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mozambican delegation to visit northern KZN after escalating border crime
PODCAST | A legacy of violence: the serial crimes of Cameron Wilson
Mzansi mourns Vusi Ma R5 as police launch manhunt for musician's killers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos