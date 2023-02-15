“I got a call that they are being attacked. When I got to the scene, others were already dead and I took two people in my private car to the hospital. I called the ambulances and police but I couldn’t get anyone. I decided to call the district commander who makes calls for the police to respond,” said Zungu.
No arrests have been made.
Zungu said it was worrying that the taxi industry in the area was experiencing a sharp increase in violence.
Last month, eight people, including two taxi owners, were killed, and one was injured in two drive-by shootings in the province on Thursday.
It was reported that the deceased was seated inside a vehicle when a white double-cab bakkie approached them and an unknown number of suspects opened fire, killing three people immediately.
Zungu said the ongoing taxi war has raised fears among taxi commuters who fear for their lives. He said the violence was not new as for years several people have been killed in mass shootings related to taxi violence, which led to police minister Bheki Cele deploying a task team.
He said after that deployment, the situation became calm and order was restored. However, soon after the task team left, things worsened again.
“I believe I’ll have to write to the minister again because this is getting out of hand. We will ask him to deploy more police from other areas to be stationed here and investigate these matters because the local guys are not doing anything.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN south coast taxi war claims more lives
Image: Supplied
An ongoing taxi war in Harding, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, has claimed more lives after three people were killed on Tuesday.
It is understood a taxi driver and five passengers were travelling from KwaMachi to Harding was ambushed in the Gundrift Road area when a group of armed men opened fire.
Two people died at the scene and another died in hospital. Two others, including the driver, were injured and transported to hospital.
KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said Harding police are investigating three counts of murder and two of attempted murder.
Sbo Zungu of the uMuziwabantu local municipality told TimesLIVE he was the first person to respond to the scene. He said the shooting happened when he was about to meet the taxi driver, who had told him that he was being threatened and feared for his life.
He said the driver called him and he rushed to the scene.
KZN teen dies after being raped and forced to drink brake fluid
“I got a call that they are being attacked. When I got to the scene, others were already dead and I took two people in my private car to the hospital. I called the ambulances and police but I couldn’t get anyone. I decided to call the district commander who makes calls for the police to respond,” said Zungu.
No arrests have been made.
Zungu said it was worrying that the taxi industry in the area was experiencing a sharp increase in violence.
Last month, eight people, including two taxi owners, were killed, and one was injured in two drive-by shootings in the province on Thursday.
It was reported that the deceased was seated inside a vehicle when a white double-cab bakkie approached them and an unknown number of suspects opened fire, killing three people immediately.
Zungu said the ongoing taxi war has raised fears among taxi commuters who fear for their lives. He said the violence was not new as for years several people have been killed in mass shootings related to taxi violence, which led to police minister Bheki Cele deploying a task team.
He said after that deployment, the situation became calm and order was restored. However, soon after the task team left, things worsened again.
“I believe I’ll have to write to the minister again because this is getting out of hand. We will ask him to deploy more police from other areas to be stationed here and investigate these matters because the local guys are not doing anything.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
EDITORIAL | Time to put the brakes on taxi thuggery or next stop is a gangster state
CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA is far from Haiti’s nightmare, but look at the hit on AKA for signs
Five people killed in two KZN shootings
Alleged KZN taxi 'hitman' dies in shoot-out with police
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos